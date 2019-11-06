|
Quincy - Ramona J. C. Singleton, 59 of Quincy, died on Saturday, November 2, in Quincy. She was a member of Bear Creek Bethel M.B. church where her service will be 11 AM, Saturday, November 9, with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 to 7 PM, Friday, November 8 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by her husband, William Singleton; daughter, Brenteysha Houston, son, Shelton Turner, Jr.; mother, Elma Ford Cummings; brother, Henry Lee Cummings, Jr.; granddaughter, Ranicia Turner; uncle, Auburn Ford, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Gussie Lee, Christine Moore, Maggie Singleton, Pamela Weeks and Janet Stafford; brothers-in-law, Alfonza Singleton, Vinnie Singleton, Etheridge Singleton, Charles Moore and Robert Stafford.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019