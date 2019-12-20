|
Ramsey Gray Mullins
Tallahassee - Ramsey Gray Mullins went to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, 12/18/19, after a lengthy illness. She was born March 22, 1970 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to parents Dennis & Patsy Gray.
Ramsey attended North Florida Christian School and graduated in 1988 from Rickards High School. She graduated from Lively Technical Cosmetology School and was a hair stylist for many years at Haute Headz and other salons. She moved on to Suntrust Bank where she was head of HR. She was employed for several years at Coldwell Banker Hartung & Noblin, Inc. At her death she was employed at Florida State University as an Administrative Associate. She made many friends along her lifetime journey.
Ramsey had an infectious personality, a hilarious sense of humor, a love for life & a stubborn streak. She enjoyed the beach & boating and relaxing at Lake Seminole.
Ramsey loved her family & friends and she was a much loved & cherished wife, mother, daughter, aunt, niece, cousin & friend. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Grant Mullins; daughters Grace Hughes & Hope Hughes; parents, Dennis & Patsy Gray; niece, Rachel (Josh) Strickland; great-niece, Rylie Gray Strickland; nephew, Joshua Taylor; in-laws, Bob & Sylvia Baker & loving uncles, aunts, cousins & many friends.
She was predeceased by grandparents J. W. & Rochelle Chancy & Parks & Delois Gray; sister, Carla Gray-Taylor; uncle, Milford Gray.
The funeral service will be held Monday, December 23rd at Evangel Church, 2300 Old Bainbridge Rd. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Evangel Church Building Fund, in memory of Ramsey Gray Mullins, 2300 Old Bainbridge Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32303
Burial will be private
Beggs Funeral Homes, Inc., Apalachee Chapel, (850) 942-2929, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019