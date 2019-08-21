|
|
Randall Clayton Morris
Haslet, TX - Randall Clayton Morris was born in Tallahassee, FL on February 11,1995 and passed away in Haslet, TX on August 14,2019. He dedicated his life to creating and enjoying music and comedy routines, the pursuit of knowledge and happiness, and making those around him smile. He often shared these passions with his friends and family, whom he loved deeply. He also participated in competitive gaming and had a love for television and film. He is survived by his father, Clay Morris and his wife Maureen of Fort Worth, Texas, his mother Wanda Lilly and her husband, William of Durham, North Carolina. His paternal grandparents, Cecil and Kathy Morris of Quincy, Florida and maternal grandmother, Hazel Hutto, of Woodville, Florida,, his siblings, Emily Morris, Arielle Henderson, Ryanne Lilly and Evan Lilly, as well as his nieces and nephew Cecilia, Faylynn, Izabella, and Colton. A celebration of life was held Saturday August 17, 2019 at Eagle Point in Fort Worth, Texas. A private family service will be held at a later date. Charles McClellan Funeral home of Quincy, Florida is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019