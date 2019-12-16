|
|
We Remember You.
We Love You.
You Still Inspire Our Lives
Randolph Julius "Butter" Scott
06/14/1946 - 12/19/2009
Although it has been 10 years since you departed from us, the memories of you are forever clear and imprinted in our hearts. This will be our 11th Christmas without your presence. We know that you came from God, you belong to God, and you have gone back to God. Nevertheless, we love and miss you so dearly. However, we wait for that day when we will see you in that great Heaven above. This message is being sent to you with our everlasting love.
Your Wife,
Delores Scott and Children
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019