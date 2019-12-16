Resources
More Obituaries for Randolph Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randolph Julius "Butter" Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randolph Julius "Butter" Scott In Memoriam
We Remember You.

We Love You.

You Still Inspire Our Lives

Randolph Julius "Butter" Scott

06/14/1946 - 12/19/2009



Although it has been 10 years since you departed from us, the memories of you are forever clear and imprinted in our hearts. This will be our 11th Christmas without your presence. We know that you came from God, you belong to God, and you have gone back to God. Nevertheless, we love and miss you so dearly. However, we wait for that day when we will see you in that great Heaven above. This message is being sent to you with our everlasting love.

Your Wife,

Delores Scott and Children
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -