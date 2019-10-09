|
|
Randy Moore, Sr.
Tallahassee - Randy Eugene Moore, Sr, 57, transitioned Fri. Sept. 27 in Tallahassee. Visitation will be (1)hour from 12noon- 1pm Sat. Oct. 12 at Calvary the Cornerstone MB Church. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife: Donna M. Moore; children: Randy Moore, Jr., Verneeka M. Daniels, Demetrice O'Neal, Sheena Gautier, Randell Moore, Lakisha Stevens; (14) grand children; and a host of other relatives & friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Moore Family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019