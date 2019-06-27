|
Rasheed Bond (Charles C. Bond)
Tallahassee, FL - Rasheed Bond, 81, aka Charles Curtis Bond passed at home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Memorial services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950. A native of Patterson, NJ, Mr. Bond was a retired FSU custodian and an avid motorcyclist. Survivors include his sons: Ronald Simmons, Charles Jr., Julian (Trina), Yusuf and Rahim (Layisha) Bond and Andre (Menee) Rumlin-Bond; daughters, Charlene, Carmen, Tahissh, Aishah, Zakiyyah and Madinah Bond; surrogate children, Anderson Colson and Kishawn Milton; sister, Joanne Bond; 37 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019