Dr. Rashid A. Malik
Tallahassee - Dr. Rashid A. Malik, a devoted husband and a close friend to many, passed away peacefully in the early hours on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in his sleep at the age of 90 years. Dr. Malik will be remembered by his loving wife Shamuna Malik of 53 years, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family and friends all over the world.
Dr. Rashid A. Malik was born to Malik Amir Bakhsh and Hamida Begum on January 21st, 1930 in Lahore, Pakistan. Dr. Malik was very close to siblings and was preceded in death by his loving parents, brothers Malik Mubarak, Bashir A. Malik, Rafique A. Malik and sister Azra Butt.
Dr. Rashid A. Malik received his Master (MS) in Geography from University of Chicago, Illinois and followed by Doctorate (Ph. D) in Geography from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana in 1963. Dr. Malik's teaching career spanned over 50 years across two continents. With his cross cultural educational background, he diffused this information into his class presentations. His range as a geographer was extensive, covering the Middle East, Africa and U.S. from physical, cultural, economic and political perspectives at the following prestigious institutions of higher education such as Lawrence College, Murree, Pakistan, University of Punjab, Lahore, Pakistan followed by University of Chicago, University of Idaho, Florida State University, Auburn University and eventually retiring from Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University. Dr. Malik also served at the Florida Board of Regents as education policy consultant.
Dr. Rashid A. Malik was an avid traveler and took multiple journeys by ship across the Atlantic and land route to Pakistan. He enjoyed playing Cricket and tennis. He was selected in Pakistan Cricket team and played his first match in England with victory before coming to U.S. to pursue his graduate degree with Ford Foundation Scholarship as a first Pakistani recipient. Funeral services for Dr. Rashid A. Malik were held at 5:30pm, April 18th, 2020 with the Islamic burial tradition, at Culley's MeadowWood Cemetery located at 700 Timberlane Road in Tallahassee, Florida.
His wife would like to thank Consulate Rehab. Center and Covenant Hospice, their directors, nurses and staff for their continued care, patience and understanding for her husband. Also she would like to thank Mr. Salah of Islamic Center of Tallahassee, and Culley's MeadowWood for such a seamless burial during this critical time.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 8 to May 10, 2020