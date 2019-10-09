|
|
Dr. Ray L. Yarn, Jr.
Tallahassee - Dr. Ray Lewis Yarn, Jr. 81, of Tallahassee Florida, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 peacefully with his family surrounding him.
Memorial service will be 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Stanley L. Walker, Sr. will be officiating.
Ray is survived by his wife of 60 years, Juanita Yarn; two children, Yaslyn Moore (Rodney) and Ray L. Yarn, III; three grandchildren, Rodney Moore, Jr., Imari Moore and Trey Yarn; sisters, Jacquelyn Curry (Chris), Kathleen Wells (Harris) Peggy Mansel (Bill); brother, Tyrone Yarn (Barbara) and a host of family and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019