Raymond Bass
Quincy - Raymond Bass, 84, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a member of Bear Creek Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where he served proudly as a Deacon.

His service will be 11 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Bear Creek with interment in the Marlin and Gause Cemetery in the Juniper Community. Viewing will be from 4 PM to 7 PM, Friday, June 19 at the church ( 3476 Old Federal Road, Quincy). (Please be mindful of the CDC social distancing guidelines and county mandates currently in place concerning gatherings.)

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of almost 58 years, Dorothy Scott Bass; his son, Vincent Moody (Sheila) of Severn, MD; three grandchildren, Vincent Moody II (Hala) of Japan, Johnathan Moody and his daughter Ava of Columbus, GA and Qiana Black and her daughter April of Severn, MD; one aunt, Lexie Jones; sister-in-law, Betty Marlowe; brother-in-law, Odell Walker; caregiver and special niece, Patricia A. Walker-Caldwell and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, his Bear Creek Family and other family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Services entrusted to Evans Walker Funeral Home of Perry (850) 584 4685.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bear Creek Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
Bear Creek Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Evans-Walker Funeral Home
907 W Homer J Smith Ave
Perry, FL 32348
(850) 584-4685
