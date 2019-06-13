|
"Remembering A Man Of Integrity"
Raymond L. Gaines, Sr.
12/18/1944 - 06/12/2010
A life well-lived is a precious gift of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place.
It's filled with moments sweet and sad, with smiles and sometimes tears,
with friendships formed and good times shared and laughter through the years.
A life well-lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure, a loving, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure.
"If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land." 2 Chronicles 7:14
Forever In Our Hearts!!
Linda, Kyle, Ray, Virjele, Raymond, III, Braylon, Karsyn, and the Gaines Family
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 13, 2019