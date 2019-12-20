Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Raymond Marshall Carrin


1975 - 2019
Lexington - Raymond Marshall Carrin, 44, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. A service will be held 3:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311, (850) 942-2929, with burial following at Broomsage Cemetery in Wacissa, FL. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to services.

Raymond was born February 6, 1975 in Tallahassee, FL to William P. and Sandra Carrin.

He was an All-Star Entertainer, loved to sing and spend time with his family. He also loved antiquing and thrift stores.

He is survived by his mother, Sandy Carrin; sisters, Antonia and Stephaine Carrin; three nieces, three nephews, three great nieces and three great nephews.

Raymond is preceded in death by his father, William P. Carrin, Jr., his brother, William P. Carrin III, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
