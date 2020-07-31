Reba Marie Brogdon
Tallahassee - Reba Marie Brogdon, 80, of Tallahassee, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
A daughter of the late Robert Vernon Avery and the late Cleathes Reba Crews Avery Rounsavall, she was born in Whitehouse, Florida on May 18, 1940. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, C.L. "Red" Brogdon; and a sister, Jane Gleaton.
She is survived by her sons, Clinton Brogdon and Clayton Brogdon (wife, Tara); special daughter, Neysa Brogdon; grandchildren, Nathan, Trenton, Margo and Katie; sister, Carol Talley; brother-in-law, Felton Gleaton; and several nieces and nephews.
A member of Woodrun Baptist Church, she was a retired loan officer with Capital City Bank, enjoyed working crossword puzzles and visiting with family.
Visitation is from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required. The online guestbook and livestream funeral service can be found at www.abbeyfh.com
.