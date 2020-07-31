1/1
Reba Marie Brogdon
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reba Marie Brogdon

Tallahassee - Reba Marie Brogdon, 80, of Tallahassee, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

A daughter of the late Robert Vernon Avery and the late Cleathes Reba Crews Avery Rounsavall, she was born in Whitehouse, Florida on May 18, 1940. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, C.L. "Red" Brogdon; and a sister, Jane Gleaton.

She is survived by her sons, Clinton Brogdon and Clayton Brogdon (wife, Tara); special daughter, Neysa Brogdon; grandchildren, Nathan, Trenton, Margo and Katie; sister, Carol Talley; brother-in-law, Felton Gleaton; and several nieces and nephews.

A member of Woodrun Baptist Church, she was a retired loan officer with Capital City Bank, enjoyed working crossword puzzles and visiting with family.

Visitation is from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required. The online guestbook and livestream funeral service can be found at www.abbeyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abbey Funeral Home and <br>Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved