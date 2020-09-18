1/
Rebra Anne Culpepper
1944 - 2020
Rebra Anne Culpepper

Tallahassee - Rebra Anne Culpepper 75 of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on September 15, 2020 unexpectedly at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The graveside funeral service we be held at 2:00PM on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Tallahassee Memory Garden in Tallahassee. The family will receive friends from 4 till 6:00PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Faith Funeral Home Chapel in Havana. (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com)

Rebra was born on November 5, 1944 in Sopchoppy, FL the daughter of the late Harmon McKenzie and Elizabeth Griffin McKenzie. She enjoyed and loved going casinos, she loved shopping. Here and her husband were active members of the corvette club, but most of all she loved her grand children.

She is survived by her son Bill Ed Culpepper, Jr. (and wife Heather) a daughter Traci Hopkins (husband Jerred); her brother Hamon McKenzie, Jr; and a sister Kathy Culpepper; three grandchildren Kyle Pennock, Garret Culpepper, and Haley Hopkins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and Stepfather Laurence Griffin, and two brothers Hubert and Danny McKenzie.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
SEP
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Tallahassee Memory Garden
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy.
Havana, FL 32333
850.539.4300
