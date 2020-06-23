Regina R. Williams
Regina R. Williams

Monticello, FL - Regina Lanae Russell Williams, 54, of Monticello, FL finished her course on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Oakfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-942-1950) is serving the family. Born in Wichita, KS, Regina grew up in Germany and Panama City, FL. She worked as a retailer before she was disabled. She enjoyed singing, dancing and most of all, Bingo. She was a member of Memorial. Survivors include her husband, Earnest Williams, Jr.; son, Darius Williams; daughters; Lakisha Darling, Brianna Miller, Jania Merritt and Brianna Neely; brothers, David Jr. (Yzelle), Wendell (Kim), Reginald (Elizabeth), Damian (Marcia) and Darrian Russell; sisters, Patricia Russell (T. Alex) West and Meshia Moore; four grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, in-laws, other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Memorial M.B. Church
JUN
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Oakfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
