Reginald GordonTallahassee - Reginald A. Gordon, 61, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.Graveside service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.Reginald Gordon life will be cherished by his wife; Carmen L. Roebuck- Gordon; two adopted sons, Fredrick Donaldson and Paul Donaldson; three brothers, Kenneth Gordon, L.T. Gordon, and Rubin Gordon; two sisters, Vera Gordon- Johnson (Harold) and LaJuanda D. Gordon and a host of other relatives and friends.