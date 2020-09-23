1/1
Reginald Gordon
1958 - 2020
Reginald Gordon

Tallahassee - Reginald A. Gordon, 61, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Graveside service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

Reginald Gordon life will be cherished by his wife; Carmen L. Roebuck- Gordon; two adopted sons, Fredrick Donaldson and Paul Donaldson; three brothers, Kenneth Gordon, L.T. Gordon, and Rubin Gordon; two sisters, Vera Gordon- Johnson (Harold) and LaJuanda D. Gordon and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
