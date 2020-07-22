Reginuer Demetre Perkins
Tallahassee, FL - Reginuer Demetre "Reggie" Perkins of Tallahassee, FL passed unexpectedly on his 61st birthday, Saturday, July 11, 2020. The youngest child of the late Robert D. and Trudie Chester Perkins, he was born on July 11, 1959. A 1977 graduate of Rickards High School, he excelled in academics, music and sports. He earned a degree in Computer Science from Alabama A&M University in 1982. Reggie was a gifted athlete and played for two seasons with the semi-pro football team, the Tallahassee Statesman. After moving to the Tampa Bay area, he worked as a computer programmer and systems analyst for more than 20 years. He later worked at Rickards High as a security specialist, assistant dean for student discipline and the head JV football coach. Reggie was a member of Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church. He was a dedicated member of the Bond Neighborhood Safety & Crime Prevention Committee. He was commended by law enforcement for his courage and vigilant efforts to keep his community safe. A gentle giant with a sweet spirit, he LOVED HIS FAMILY. Though he didn't have children, he adored all of his nieces and nephews and he made each one of them feel like they were his favorite. Reggie is survived by one sister, Jacqueline (Samuel Randolph) Perkins; two brothers; Robert D. (Beverly) Perkins, Jr., Romerio (Sharon) Perkins; and a host of relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public viewing. A private service will be held on July 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may sent in memory of Reginuer Perkins to Bond Community Health Center, Inc., 1720 S. Gadsden St., Tallahassee, FL 32301, or to www.bondchc.com
. To share your condolences, please visit the family's memorial website at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/reginuer-perkins/4383
.