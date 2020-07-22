1/1
Reginuer Demetre Perkins
1959 - 2020
Reginuer Demetre Perkins

Tallahassee, FL - Reginuer Demetre "Reggie" Perkins of Tallahassee, FL passed unexpectedly on his 61st birthday, Saturday, July 11, 2020. The youngest child of the late Robert D. and Trudie Chester Perkins, he was born on July 11, 1959. A 1977 graduate of Rickards High School, he excelled in academics, music and sports. He earned a degree in Computer Science from Alabama A&M University in 1982. Reggie was a gifted athlete and played for two seasons with the semi-pro football team, the Tallahassee Statesman. After moving to the Tampa Bay area, he worked as a computer programmer and systems analyst for more than 20 years. He later worked at Rickards High as a security specialist, assistant dean for student discipline and the head JV football coach. Reggie was a member of Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church. He was a dedicated member of the Bond Neighborhood Safety & Crime Prevention Committee. He was commended by law enforcement for his courage and vigilant efforts to keep his community safe. A gentle giant with a sweet spirit, he LOVED HIS FAMILY. Though he didn't have children, he adored all of his nieces and nephews and he made each one of them feel like they were his favorite. Reggie is survived by one sister, Jacqueline (Samuel Randolph) Perkins; two brothers; Robert D. (Beverly) Perkins, Jr., Romerio (Sharon) Perkins; and a host of relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public viewing. A private service will be held on July 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may sent in memory of Reginuer Perkins to Bond Community Health Center, Inc., 1720 S. Gadsden St., Tallahassee, FL 32301, or to www.bondchc.com. To share your condolences, please visit the family's memorial website at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/reginuer-perkins/4383.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
4 entries
July 23, 2020
To G Mommee, Tashi and the entire Perkins family we send our deepest condolences from Atlanta, GA. We are so sorry for your loss. But know that God has Uncle Reggie in a much better place. Bless him and the entire Perkins family. We love you and are praying for you all!! ❤❤

Sincerely,

The Mack-Plummer Family
Nicole Mack
Family
July 23, 2020
Dear Jackie and family, We are saddened by the loss of your brother "Reggie". There are not enough words to express how we truly feel, but we do know that God will take care of you. "Some people come into our lives, touch our hearts and we are never the same". We know that your love for your brother will live on in your heart forever. Continue to trust God, He promised to be with us always. We love you The Randolph Family
Randolph Family
Family
July 23, 2020
Reggie was an excellent Running back may you rest from your labor
Michael price
Friend
July 23, 2020
Perk and I were teammates at Rickards. I remember him as a great guy that always had a smile on his face. So sorry to hear of his passing. Praying for his family.
Bob Kinsey
Classmate
