Dear Jackie and family, We are saddened by the loss of your brother "Reggie". There are not enough words to express how we truly feel, but we do know that God will take care of you. "Some people come into our lives, touch our hearts and we are never the same". We know that your love for your brother will live on in your heart forever. Continue to trust God, He promised to be with us always. We love you The Randolph Family

