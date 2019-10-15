Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Restoration Place
Tallahassee, FL - Remiah Jacqueline-Teresa Turner, 20, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly in Tampa on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Restoration Place, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE. An avid make-up artist and Barbazan model, Remiah loved the K-pop group, BTS. She was just shy of receiving her GED through the on-line program at Florida Virtual School and, most recently through Adult Education. Remiah's love will be cherished forever by her parents: Sheremia Cobb and Michael R. Turner; brothers: A'mon McKinney Turner and Amari McKinney; aunt, Eula Peterson; grandmother, Lora Turner and numerous other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
