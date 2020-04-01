Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Tallahassee, FL - Rena Mae Sam, 72, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, March 30, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 5, in New Salem Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Franklin, Louisiana, Ms. Sam had lived in Tallahassee for over 15 years, coming from Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. Survivors include her daughter, Theresa Howard; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Dalton Sam III and Ernest (Sheryl) Sam; sisters, Sylvia (Phillip) Scott, Cynthia (Troy) White, Christine (Ray) Chatman and Earnestine (Darren) Edenburg; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
