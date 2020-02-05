Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinity M. B. Church
Rena Mae Williams Obituary
Rena Mae Williams

Tallahassee, FL - Rena Mae Harris Williams, 61, passed on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:00p.m. Saturday at Trinity M. B. Church, with burial in St. John Cemetery, Midway, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Rena graduated from Leon High School and had worked at Sunland Hospital. Cherishing precious memories are her husband, Johnny Dean Williams, Sr.; children, Johnny Dean (Milove) Williams, Jr., Randy (Janice) Wilson, Danny Johnson, Jr., Laprisha Johnson and Felicia Williams; brothers, Ernest and Wallace Harris; sisters, Theresa Harris and Rosa Mae (Arthur) Scott; 12 grand and 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
