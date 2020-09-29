Renea Anderson AlexanderTallahassee, FL - Renea Anderson Alexander, 62, a native of Lamont, passed on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Lamont. Viewing is Thursday, 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Alexander was a 1975 graduate of Jefferson County High and graduated from FSU in Fashion Merchandising. Beginning her career with J C Penney, she worked for 35 years with the State of Florida. A longtime member of Springhill Road Church of Christ, she was a devoted Bible scholar. Cherishing her love are her husband, David Alexander, Jr.; children: David Alexander III and Dr. Bridgett Alexander; sister, Deborah (Barry) Coleman; brothers: Carl and Terry Anderson; parents-in-law, David Sr. and Essie Mae Alexander; and numerous other relatives and friends.