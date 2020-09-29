1/1
Renea Anderson Alexander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renea Anderson Alexander

Tallahassee, FL - Renea Anderson Alexander, 62, a native of Lamont, passed on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Lamont. Viewing is Thursday, 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Alexander was a 1975 graduate of Jefferson County High and graduated from FSU in Fashion Merchandising. Beginning her career with J C Penney, she worked for 35 years with the State of Florida. A longtime member of Springhill Road Church of Christ, she was a devoted Bible scholar. Cherishing her love are her husband, David Alexander, Jr.; children: David Alexander III and Dr. Bridgett Alexander; sister, Deborah (Barry) Coleman; brothers: Carl and Terry Anderson; parents-in-law, David Sr. and Essie Mae Alexander; and numerous other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved