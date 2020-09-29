1/1
Renea Anderson Alexander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renea Anderson Alexander

Tallahassee, FL - Renea Anderson Alexander, 62, a native of Lamont, passed on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Lamont. Viewing is Thursday, 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Alexander was a 1975 graduate of Jefferson County High and graduated from FSU in Fashion Merchandising. Beginning her career with J C Penney, she worked for 35 years with the State of Florida. A longtime member of Springhill Road Church of Christ, she was a devoted Bible scholar. Cherishing her love are her husband, David Alexander, Jr.; children: David Alexander III and Dr. Bridgett Alexander; sister, Deborah (Barry) Coleman; brothers: Carl and Terry Anderson; parents-in-law, David Sr. and Essie Mae Alexander; and numerous other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Old West Enrichment Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 30, 2020
I have known Renea since Elementary School,for her sister Deborah and I are best friends since then, Renea has always had that welcoming smile and a sweet spirit. My Condolences to the entire Alexander and Anderson family. May God give you comfort at this time and in the future. Look to the hills from Whence Cometh your help, for all our help Cometh from the Lord.
Bruce and Helen Richardson
September 30, 2020
Sister Renea was a warm, loving and kind person who always made others feel special. She was indeed a genuine child of God. You could feel her spirit and her love. May we all learn how to walk more like Christ by following the example Sister Renea set for us in how she lived. I will miss her and feel blessed to have known her.
Wanda Donaldson
Friend
September 30, 2020
May God bless you with peace and comfort in the coming days, months and years. It's a blessing to know that she is resting in the arms of our loving father.
Shanika Jerger Butts
Friend
September 30, 2020
My friend Renea, I am going to miss you so much all our conversations and laughs. Rest my friend no more pain. Bro Alexander, David, Bridgett you all will always be in my thoughts and prayers.. Love you!!
Frankie Jerger
Friend
September 29, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Latrina Singleton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved