Renee Cameron Llewellyn
Tallahassee - Renee joined our Heavenly Father on June 11,2020 due to sudden health issues. She is greeted by her parents Tom and Jennifer Llewellyn, her paternal grandparents, John and Dorothy Llewellyn, and maternal grandparents, John and Olga Cameron, who proceeded her death. Renee was surrounded by her family and friends at the time of her death.
Renee was born June 13, 1973 in Jacksonville, FL. At the age of five years old was the first pediatric patient to have heart surgery at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. A heart that served her for the rest of her life and a heart that she shared with everyone she met. Renee graduated with honors from Lincoln High School in 1992 and continued studies at T.C.C. Renee was employed with the Leon County Supervisor of Elections for 28 years as a Records Clerk. Renee took great pride in her work and her relationships with her co-workers. She loved going on cruises, the beach and life simpler pleasures. Her favorite thing was singing Karaoke with her roommate Elizabeth Haines.
Renee is survived by her sister, Melissa Llewellyn Campos, her brother in-law, Sid Campos, and her two nieces, Eden and Isabel as well as several cousins. Renee had a long time roommate and best friend, Elizabeth Haines.
Renee was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and loved helping others.
In death she continued to do so as an organ and tissue donor, something she felt strongly about.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 4665 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL, 32309. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the University of Florida Health Heart and Vascular Hospital at 1505 South West Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608.
Todd Wahlquist and Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.