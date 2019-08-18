Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Parkview Christian Church
11100 Orland Parkway
Orland Park, FL
Reta L. (Lewis) Wegele


1948 - 2019
Reta L. (Lewis) Wegele Obituary
Reta L. Wegele (nee Lewis)

Palos Park, Il - Reta "Grandmommy" Wegele (nee Lewis), age 70 of Palos Park, Illinois passed away on August 11, 2019, in the comfort of her home and the arms of her husband of 49 years, Phil. She was born on August 28th, 1948 in Monticello, Florida and grew up in Tallahassee where she graduated from Leon High School in 1966. She and Phil met at Florida State University and were married two weeks after graduation on June 20th, 1970. Reta taught elementary school for 8 years on Marco Island and in Naples, Florida, and the southwest suburbs of Chicago before retiring home to raise her two beautiful daughters, Ashley and Brittney. As the girls grew and matured, Reta entered the field of real estate, becoming a very successful residential agent, particularly in her beloved home of Palos Park, with Coldwell Banker. Over the past 35 years, friends, neighbors, and passers-by have marveled at the meticulously restored 120-year-old house and beautiful gardens that Reta and Phil called home. Beloved wife of Phillip W. Wegele. Loving mother of Ashley W. (Erik) Scheiner and Brittney W. (Kyle) Kmiecik. Cherished "Grandmommy" of Brett, Brynn, Jackson, and Brayden. Dear sister of Valter Lewis and Wanda Baumgartner. Kind aunt of Taylor (Sara) and Stephen Baumgartner, and great aunt of Ella and Ian. Reta was widely known and universally loved for her beautiful smile, her genuine kindness, her warm heart and wonderful spirit. She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of her company.

Memorial Visitation Thursday, August 22nd from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Kerry Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights.

Family & Friends will gather Friday, August 23rd at Parkview Christian Church, 11100 Orland Parkway, Orland Park for a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be private.

www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019
