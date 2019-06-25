|
Rex Alan Anderson
Tallahassee - Rex Alan Anderson of Monticello, Florida, left us too soon on June 22, 2019 at the age of 59.
He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 2nd, 1959. He graduated from Godby High School in 1978 and attended TCC. He met his bride at Forest Heights Baptist Church when they were 11, and he married Mary Ellen Wright on October 12, 1985. He was a great husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many.
Rex was the National Judo Champion for the 16 year old division. He was a licensed general contractor by 21, and soon became a roofing contractor. Rex was the owner of Anderson Builders and later joined the family business, Homeguard Inspection & Consulting Inc.
In his free time, he enjoyed hiking, hunting, fishing, and blacksmithing. He was an active member of the Florida Artist Blacksmith Association and the Alabama Forge Council, where he made many lasting friendships. He made such treasured blacksmithed items that he shared with family and friends.
Rex was preceded in death by his father, Henry J. Anderson, and father & mother in law Joe and Mary Wright. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen, his mother, Betty, sister, Stacy Rouslin, nephews, Zach Rouslin (Christina Gloyd), Sam Rouslin (Abby); grandniece, Madeline Rose Rouslin; sister in law, Susan (Kris) Christie, brother-in-law, Joey Wright, and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at Thomasville Road Baptist Church, 3131 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Rex's memory.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 25, 2019