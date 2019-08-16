Services
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Old Jerusalem MB Church
Rexie Anthony Hendley Sr. Obituary
Havana - Rexie Anthony Hendley, Sr, 53 of Havana, died on Saturday, August 3 at his residence. Service will be 1 PM Saturday, August 17 at Old Jerusalem MB Church with interment in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing will be from 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, August 16 at Bradwell Mortuary. He is survived by his spouse, Sonia Hendley; daughters, Mercedes Hendley, Cynquella Hendley, Kahdeja Hendley; sons, Rexie Hendley, Jr., and Rexie Hendley, III; mom, Mamie Salters; siblings, Katie Wilson, Fanita Salters, Nadia Salters, Ronald Swain, Cliff Salters, Juan Salters, Derikkas Salters, Jimmy Love, Fred Turner, Glen Turner and his grandson, Aubri Wilkes.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019
