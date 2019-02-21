Services
Tallahassee, FL - Reynold Emmanuel Joseph, 80, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at St. John M.B. Church, Capitola, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Old Road Antigua, West Indies, Mr. Joseph retired as a foreman pipe fitter for the City of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Island Water & Power Authority. He was a Seventh-Day Adventist. Survivors include his wife, Elmena Pryce Joseph; daughters, Jocelyn (James Hill) Joseph, Luanne (Sydney) Stout, Judith and Reynie Joseph; step-daughter, Karen Lynch; sons, Jeremiah, Reynold, Trevor and Terry (Anna) Joseph and Richard Cheddie; brother, Benjamin Joseph; sisters, Falcona (Robert) and Hyacinth Francis; 52 grand and 47 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Hilton and Nancy Williams Joseph; brothers, Sydney Davis and Willie Joseph and sisters, Cathlyn Price, Winifred and Velcina Joseph.
