Rhodie Mae Davis CuthbertMonticello, FL - Rhodie Mae "Ms. Mack" Davis Cuthbert, 101, of Monticello went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Old Monticello Cemetery. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Bethel AME Church, Monticello, FL. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. One of the area's oldest residents, "Ms. Mack" was well-known and had been a chef at Killearn Golf and Country Club. Most notably, she was known for her candid and unfiltered advice and lively conversations. She volunteered to maintain the grounds at Bethel AME and Tillman Funeral Home well past 95 years of age. She was a longtime member of Bethel AME Church. "Ms. Mack" would always be "dressed to the nines" in her high heels, hats, gloves and color-coordinated outfits. Treasuring her love and legacy are her: first cousin, Dorothy (Joe) Scott; nephews: Samuel (Mary) Byrd, Russell (Stacy) Dent, Rowland (Iris) Dent; niece, Rhonda Dent, Esq.; cousin, John Harley; a host of great nephews and nieces, great-great nephews and nieces and cousins; two goddaughters; Louiza C. Larry and Gail Turner and countless special friends.