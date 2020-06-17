Richard Davis
Richard Davis

Tallahassee, FL - Richard "Honey" Davis, 85, of Tallahassee went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Culley's Meadowwood Memorial Park, 700 Timberland Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A deacon at Mt. Zion P.B. Church, he was retired from the Hopkins Generating Plant. He was also a painting contractor, President of the Macon Community Association and a U.S. Army veteran. Treasuring his love and legacy are his wife, Ruby Caswell Davis; daughters, Cheryl D. Davis, Constance (Carl) Russell, Betty (Dewitt) and Cheryl (Hosie) Allen; sons, Patrick Davis and Kenny (Gerald Jackson) Smith; sisters, Allie Phillips and Melinda Williams; brother, Tommy Lee (Corine) Davis; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. His son, Willie Calvin Pugh, preceded him in death.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
