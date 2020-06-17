Richard Davis
Tallahassee, FL - Richard "Honey" Davis, 85, of Tallahassee went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Culley's Meadowwood Memorial Park, 700 Timberland Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A deacon at Mt. Zion P.B. Church, he was retired from the Hopkins Generating Plant. He was also a painting contractor, President of the Macon Community Association and a U.S. Army veteran. Treasuring his love and legacy are his wife, Ruby Caswell Davis; daughters, Cheryl D. Davis, Constance (Carl) Russell, Betty (Dewitt) and Cheryl (Hosie) Allen; sons, Patrick Davis and Kenny (Gerald Jackson) Smith; sisters, Allie Phillips and Melinda Williams; brother, Tommy Lee (Corine) Davis; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. His son, Willie Calvin Pugh, preceded him in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.