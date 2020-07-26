1/1
Richard Dean "Pat" Patterson
1958 - 2020
Richard Dean "Pat" Patterson

Tallahassee - Richard Dean "Pat" Patterson of Tallahassee, FL passed away on July 21, 2020 at the age of 62. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Lee Patterson of Tallahassee, FL, his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters, Robert Grant Patterson, Christine Gaynor Patterson, Annalyn Jane Patterson and Guinevere Marian Patterson, of Ormond Beach, FL, as well as his dog Tank. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Grant Patterson, his mother, Janie Polous Patterson, and his sister, Vicky Lynn Patterson Simmons. Born in 1958 in Waco, TX and raised in Apalachicola, FL, he owned and operated a local electrical service in Tallahassee since 1991.

A memorial service will be held at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The service will be available to view live online at www.bevisfh.com. To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of your loved one, and then the green Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at (850) 385-2193.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
10:00 AM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
