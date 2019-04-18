|
Richard (Dick) F. Ingram
Tallahassee - Richard (Dick) F. Ingram passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019. Son of the late Farley Glenn and Gussie Ingram, he was born in Sanford, FL on July 28, 1935.
Richard was an avid Gator fan who attended the University of Florida before moving to Tallahassee in 1958 to begin a 40 plus year career in medical supply sales. He loved golfing and was an early member of the Killearn Golf and Country Club. He played in several Tallahassee Open Pro Am tournaments and in 1974 won the KGCC Pro Am with Tom Watson. Richard's other passion was coaching youth baseball for over 40 years at multiple parks throughout Tallahassee. During this time, Richard led Winthrop Park to two Little Major League championships titles in 1984 and 1989. Richard also had a real love for wildlife and would look for opportunities to feed and take pictures of the animals that came onto his property.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Phoebe Ingram; children, Karen Evans, Keith Ingram, Kelly Bartlett and Steve Ingram; grandchildren, Jacqueline Evans, Jim Evans, Chase Bartlett, Wade Ingram, Holly Ingram, Jenna Bartlett, Cooper Ingram and Ellie Ingram and his brother Don Ingram.
Memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.neptunesociety.com/location/tallahassee-cremation
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019