Richard Harris Jr.
Tallahassee - Richard Harris, Jr, 64, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Strong and Jones Chapel with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home. In observance of social distancing, services are limited to immediate family however, family and friends can join us at the cemetery to fellowship.
He is survived by his daughters, Natasha Harris, Aleasha Harris and Latoya Harris Jenkins (Arthur); parents, Betty Conyers Harris and Richard Harris, Sr.; grandchildren, Jasmyn Harris, Amari Jenkins, A'Jayden Jenkins and Akari Jenkins; brothers, Robert Harris, Sr. and Michael Harris; several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020