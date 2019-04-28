Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Woman's Club
1513 Fernando Drive
Los Robles, Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Puckett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Puckett


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Lee Puckett Obituary
Richard Lee Puckett

Tallahassee - Richard Lee was born in Miami, FL, the youngest of three brothers to Richard Pluss Puckett and Maggie Lee Harvell in 1934. After graduation from Miami Jackson High School, he and classmate Eddie Franklin came to Florida State University performing as the Flying Seminoles with the band during FSU football games in 1953. After graduation he enjoyed working at WFSU-TV creating sets for local shows.

In 1964 Richard became the first director of LeMoyne Art Foundation, the newly formed nonprofit arts center created to promote local artists and offer art classes. Ten years changed careers managing Shaw's Furniture Store. His keen sense of design, and ability to pull together furnishings with the perfect artwork and accessories beautified many homes and created lasting friendships in Tallahassee.

In 1989 Richard returned as Executive Director of LeMoyne, retiring in 1999. His creative, innovative themed exhibits and the caliber of the artists exhibiting and teaching at LeMoyne, endeared the organization to the community. He even took a few art classes himself from lifelong friend and LeMoyne favorite, George Merritt Milton. As a fundraiser for LeMoyne in 2006, he opened his home to visitors to see his art collection, and they could choose from over 300 pieces of art to purchase.

During his last years, he downsized and lived comfortably at Allegro. He enjoyed walls filled with favorites from his art collection mixed with his favorite large stuffed animals which were a hit with his new neighbors and visiting children.

Richard, known as Uncle Duke by the family, is predeceased by his parents, his wife of fifteen years Joyce Muriel Chick, his brothers John Pluss Puckett, Jr. and Thomas Ludell Puckett. He is survived by nephews John Puckett and Richard Puckett (Pam), and nieces Linda Puckett, Leslie Puckett (Steve Neale), and Vivian Vogt (Peter), grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and a great grand-niece.

A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held Sunday, May 5, 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., The Woman's Club, 1513 Fernando Drive, in Los Robles, Tallahassee, FL.

In his memory, contributions to LeMoyne Arts are appreciated. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now