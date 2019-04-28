|
Richard Lee Puckett
Tallahassee - Richard Lee was born in Miami, FL, the youngest of three brothers to Richard Pluss Puckett and Maggie Lee Harvell in 1934. After graduation from Miami Jackson High School, he and classmate Eddie Franklin came to Florida State University performing as the Flying Seminoles with the band during FSU football games in 1953. After graduation he enjoyed working at WFSU-TV creating sets for local shows.
In 1964 Richard became the first director of LeMoyne Art Foundation, the newly formed nonprofit arts center created to promote local artists and offer art classes. Ten years changed careers managing Shaw's Furniture Store. His keen sense of design, and ability to pull together furnishings with the perfect artwork and accessories beautified many homes and created lasting friendships in Tallahassee.
In 1989 Richard returned as Executive Director of LeMoyne, retiring in 1999. His creative, innovative themed exhibits and the caliber of the artists exhibiting and teaching at LeMoyne, endeared the organization to the community. He even took a few art classes himself from lifelong friend and LeMoyne favorite, George Merritt Milton. As a fundraiser for LeMoyne in 2006, he opened his home to visitors to see his art collection, and they could choose from over 300 pieces of art to purchase.
During his last years, he downsized and lived comfortably at Allegro. He enjoyed walls filled with favorites from his art collection mixed with his favorite large stuffed animals which were a hit with his new neighbors and visiting children.
Richard, known as Uncle Duke by the family, is predeceased by his parents, his wife of fifteen years Joyce Muriel Chick, his brothers John Pluss Puckett, Jr. and Thomas Ludell Puckett. He is survived by nephews John Puckett and Richard Puckett (Pam), and nieces Linda Puckett, Leslie Puckett (Steve Neale), and Vivian Vogt (Peter), grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and a great grand-niece.
A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held Sunday, May 5, 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., The Woman's Club, 1513 Fernando Drive, in Los Robles, Tallahassee, FL.
In his memory, contributions to LeMoyne Arts are appreciated. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
