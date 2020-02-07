|
|
Richard Lee Shook
Sopchoppy - Richard Lee Shook, 77, of Sopchoppy, passed away February 6, 2020 after a brief illness. He was a native of Greensburg, Indiana and had lived in Sopchoppy for 23 years. He was a United States Navy Veteran, a member of Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church and retired from Florida State University after 40 years as a Media Specialist. Richard enjoyed bowling and playing golf.
Survived by his wife of 55 years Patricia "Pat" Shook, daughters Robin White and husband Chester & Suzanne Selph and husband Brian, brother Jerry Shook and wife Kathy, sisters Nancy Adams & Debbie Derzypolski and husband Stan, 5 grandchildren Jason White and wife Chelsea, Carrie Lankford and husband Justin, Kelli White, Savannah Selph & Brison Selph and 4 great grandchildren Addison Lankford, Jordyn Lankford, Joshua White & Benjamin White.
The family will receive friends Monday, February 10, 2020, 10:00-11:00 am at the Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church 117 Curtis Mills Rd. Sopchoppy, Florida and Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at the Tallahassee National Cemetery 5015 Apalachee Parkway Tallahassee, Florida 32311.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020