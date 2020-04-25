|
Richard Parker
Quincy - Richard Harrell Parker 66, of Quincy, FL passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Due to the COVID 19 guidelines, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Mr. Parker was born October 27, 1953 in Quincy, FL to the late William H. Parker and the late Bertha Raven Parker. He was the owner of Parker Auto and Truck Repair, and also worked as a driver for Meretia Bread Company. He was an avid Race Car fan, building and driving race cars and collecting any type of race car memorabilia.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Susan Renee Parker; his two daughters April Hester and Ashley Parker. A brother Thomas Parker and a sister Judith Parker Ward.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his two sister Patricia Parker Windchester and Joyce Parker Cook.
Faith Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangement (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020