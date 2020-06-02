Richard Perkins
Richard Perkins

Tallahassee, FL - Richard Perkins, 54, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, May 30. 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 in St. Phillip AME Church Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Richard had worked in construction and landscaping, and at Heritage Healthcare and Jerry's Restaurant. He attended Lincoln high School. Treasuring his love are his brother, Gregory Green; niece, Anita M. Green; great nieces: Viktoria Brooks and Shanica Cromartie; his aunt, Mrs. Mae Eva Johnson; and numerous other relatives and friends. Richard was predeceased by his parents, David Perkins and Easter Elliotte Riley.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Phillip AME Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
