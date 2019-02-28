|
|
Richard Powell, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - Richard Powell, Sr., 71, affectionately known as "Daddy", "Dad" or "Pops" was born in Washington, D.C. on March 28, 1947 to the now late Oscar Willis Sr. and Mary Edith Powell. He passed on February 14, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee, FL. He worked for many different companies during his lifetime. His most memorable job was as an oil delivery man which took him all over the D.C. suburbs and metropolitan area. He also worked for the United States Postal Service, United Parcel Service, Good Humor and Publix. He was a proud member of Florida State University, where he retired. His memories will be shared by a host of relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to Horton Funeral Home, Washington, D.C. (202) 829-9000.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019