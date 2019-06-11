|
|
Richard "Dick" R. Cook
Tallahassee - Richard "Dick" R. Cook, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2019, at his residence. He had called Tallahassee his home since moving here in 1991 and was the owner/operator of Cook's Flooring and Walls, Inc. for 49 years.
Dick was born in Stevens Point, WI. He was the son of Clifton & Marjorie Cook, and the brother of Gary, all predeceased.
Dick proudly served with the Air Force Security Service from 1961-1965 and was stationed in Germany. He was a hard worker and, above all, a man who loved his family. He enjoyed Nascar, the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Blackhawks hockey, and his red Corvette.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Karen; son, Randal R. Cook (Jennifer) of Tallahassee; daughter, Kristen L. Cook-Faso (Charlie) of Dyer, IN; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael Faso, Kailee, Kendall, and Dylan Cook.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Thursday, June 13 at Bevis Funeral Home with a memorial service immediately following. A burial service is planned for 12:00 PM on Friday, June 14, at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Honor Guard or to the .
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 11, 2019