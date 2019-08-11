|
|
Richard Talbot, Jr.
Quincy - Richard Morris Talbot Jr., 79, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8th, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bette Jo Talbot, three children, Stephen and wife Rose Talbot; David and wife Katherine Talbot; and Deborah and husband Shawn Logsdon; one sister, Mary Clouser; one brother, James and his wife Mary Talbot; 9 grandchildren; and Barbara and Eden Talbot; Ashley, Shawn, and Jonathon Logsdon; Genevieve, Claire, Evelynn, and Lauren.
He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Martha Talbot and one brother-in-law, James Clouser.
Richard was born in Erie PA, to Richard and Florence Talbot in 1940. After graduating from high school he spent 4 years from 1958 to 1962 as an Air Policeman in the United States Air Force. Richard was an entrepreneur with various hobbies and occupations. He retired from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after serving 10 years as a Recreation Therapy Aide.
He was a caring, compassionate, strong man, who loved the Lord and served Him in many ways over the years. He loved to read and travel with his family. He touched and blessed all who knew him.
A graveside service will be held at The Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 16th 2019. Everyone is welcome.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019