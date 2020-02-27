Services
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Rilla Jance Knight

Rilla Jance Knight Obituary
Rilla Jance Knight

Tallahassee - Rilla Jance Kinght, 77 passed away February 26, 2020. No service at this time. She was born October 14, 1944 in Donaldsonville, GA but lives most of her life in Tallahassee.

She is survived by her husband; Elisha Phillip Knight, daughters; Candy Hutchison (Robert), Dana Sadler, grandchildren; Donald Tinnel, II, Jeffrey Sadler, II, Julie Webster (Jacob), Sebastain Sadler, Casey Sadler, Brooke Culverson, (Cody), Phillip Hutchinson, Aaron Hutchinson, and eight grandchildren, One sister; Carma Harvey (Kenneth). She was preceded in death by her best friend and Mother; Lula Mae Eidson.

She is loved and will be missed by all.

Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
