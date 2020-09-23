1/1
Rita Ann Doss Johnson
1925 - 2020

Rita Ann Doss Johnson

Tallahassee - Rita Ann Doss Johnson was born on November 3, 1925 in Magnolia, Arkansas to Tommie Fenter Doss and Elmer Luther Doss, Sr. After graduating high school at the age of 16, she enrolled at Arkansas Agricultural Mechanical and Normal College at Pine Bluff, graduating, Cum Laude at the age of 19. She was also inducted into the Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society.

She furthered her education earning her Master's Degree in Home Economics at Ohio State University. Upon graduation, she accepted a teaching position at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she would meet Walter Lee Johnson and later become his bride.

Rita and Walter moved to Tallahassee, Florida in 1953 after Walter received a job offer from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). As an educator, Rita began her career as an elementary art teacher at Griffin Middle School. Many of her former students fondly remember her today. She also taught elementary art at many Leon County Schools to include, Leonard Wesson, Kate Sullivan, W.T. Moore, Sealey and Chaires. She was later employed at Florida State University's Developmental Research School (Florida High) where she taught elementary art and high school home economics. She completed her 36-year teaching career, retiring in 1983.

Rita, an accomplished potter, enjoyed this hobby for more than 20 years. She would regularly take pottery classes at FAMU. She could always be seen displaying and selling her works at Springtime Tallahassee, Market Days and numerous art shows in the area malls.

In the community, Rita was a 70-year member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She served as a member of Delta Kappa Omega Chapter where she achieved the status of Pearl (65+ years) and Life member. She was a member of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., The Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for Key Women Educators, the Kate Sullivan Retirees Club and the FAMU Retirees Club.

Rita held membership in Tallahassee at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. At Bethel, she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. Rita relocated to Marietta, Georgia in 2014 and found second homes at Turner Chapel AME Church and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Rho Zeta Omega Chapter.

Rita passed away on September 18, 2020 in Marietta, GA.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Southside Cemetery, 3484 Capital Circle, SW, Tallahassee, FL 32310. Viewing will be Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Services will be Live Stream on YouTube.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
