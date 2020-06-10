Rita M Walker



Quincy - Rita M. Walker (Quincy), beloved mother of Catherine Ann Downs and Carolyn Sue Walker passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly fifty years, Larry Edwin Walker, and daughter, Christine Lynn Walker. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by three grandchildren, Adrienne Louise Downs (Grand Ridge), Martha Elizabeth Downs-Bruner (Grand Ridge) and David Allen Downs (Lead, South Dakota).



A memorial service will be held at Charles McClellan Funeral Home in Quincy on Friday, June 12 at 4:00 PM. The family will welcome friends and visitors at 3:00 PM at the funeral home.









