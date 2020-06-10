Rita M. Walker
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita M Walker

Quincy - Rita M. Walker (Quincy), beloved mother of Catherine Ann Downs and Carolyn Sue Walker passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly fifty years, Larry Edwin Walker, and daughter, Christine Lynn Walker. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by three grandchildren, Adrienne Louise Downs (Grand Ridge), Martha Elizabeth Downs-Bruner (Grand Ridge) and David Allen Downs (Lead, South Dakota).

A memorial service will be held at Charles McClellan Funeral Home in Quincy on Friday, June 12 at 4:00 PM. The family will welcome friends and visitors at 3:00 PM at the funeral home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved