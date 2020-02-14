Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Robbie E. Lee Obituary
Robbie E. Lee

Tallahassee - Robbie E. Lee age 95, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. She was married to James E. Lee Jr. for 70 years. Robbie served as the USPS Postmaster in Miccosukee for 25 years. Her passion was gardening and birdwatching.

Robbie survived by her two sons, James 'Eddie' Lee III (Teresa) and Danny Lee (Yvonne) both of Tallahassee, 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her late husband James E. Lee Jr. and her daughter Donna Lee Wagoner.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home at 10:00am with a service to follow at 11:00am and a burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Scotti Thompson is assisting the Lee family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
