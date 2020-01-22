|
|
Robbie Lee Scruggs
Tallahassee - Robbie Lee Scruggs, 98, transitioned Mon. Jan. 13 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 1pm Sat. Jan. 25 at Mt. Moriah MB Church in Winter Park with burial at Pineywood Cemetery in Orlando. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter of 58 yrs: Dr. Alice M. Scruggs of Tallahassee; niece: Elouise Hails (Bernard); and a host of other relatives & friends. JaRod D. Anderson, LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Scruggs family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020