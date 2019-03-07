|
|
Quincy - Robbie Murry, 72 of Quincy, died on February 26, 2019. Service will be 11 AM Saturday, March 9, at Pine Bloom MB Church with interment in the Greensboro Community Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM on Friday, March 8, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy. He is survived by his wife, Tiny Murray of Bradenton; children, Kemillia Baity, Derrick Murray, Bobby Murray Jr. and Antonio Murray, all of Bradenton; sisters, Grazell Hill and Barbara Swann of Quincy and brother, Charles Murray of Quincy. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019