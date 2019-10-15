|
|
Robert Benjamin Withers, Jr.
Crawfordville - Robert Benjamin (Ben) Withers, Jr. of Panacea, Florida passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2019 at the age of 56. Ben had been in ill health recently and was awaiting a kidney transplant. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ann McVey Withers, daughter, Mia Louise Withers, son, Jefferson Benjamin Withers, grandson, Justice Withers, mother, Barbara Sheehan Withers, brothers, Pierce, Bryant and Daniel Withers. Other survivors include stepchildren, Zachary Clark, Taylor Brown (Caleb), Hailee Cochran (Jeremy) and their son, River. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Benjamin Withers, Sr., grandparents, Rex Todd Withers, Charles Sheehan and Mary Sheehan. Ben was born and raised in Tallahassee and Alligator Point. He graduated from Leon High School in 1982 where he played football. He began his construction company, Ben Withers, Inc. in 1985. He was a general contractor specializing in beach related construction including docks, pilings, septic tanks, and other related projects primarily in Wakulla and Franklin Counties. He also previously completed major projects including the St. George Island Water System, St. George Island State Park, Bald Point State Park, bicycle trails in Wakulla County, numerous municipal piers, docks, boat launches and related projects. Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to River of Life Missions Fund. (445 Donaldson-Williams Road, Crawfordville, FL 32327)
Visitation will be held at River of Life Church on October 16, 2019 from 11:00-12:00 pm followed by funeral services at 12:00 pm.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333, bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019