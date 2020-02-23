|
|
Robert C. Harrell
Havana - Robert "Bobby" Conrad Harrell, 88, of Havana, Florida, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, while surrounded by those he loved. A service to celebrate his life is 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church. A private interment is at Woodland Cemetery in Havana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapel Hill Baptist Church or Big Bend Hospice. The online guestbook is at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020