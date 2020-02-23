Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Baptist Church
3143 Old Bainbridge Road
Tallahassee, FL
More Obituaries for Robert Harrell
Robert C. Harrell


1932 - 2020
Robert C. Harrell Obituary
Robert C. Harrell

Havana - Robert "Bobby" Conrad Harrell, 88, of Havana, Florida, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, while surrounded by those he loved. A service to celebrate his life is 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church. A private interment is at Woodland Cemetery in Havana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapel Hill Baptist Church or Big Bend Hospice. The online guestbook is at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
