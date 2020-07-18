Robert Carson Buchner
Tallahassee - Robert Carson Buchner, 22, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on his family farm in Whigham, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. His memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020, at Four Oaks Community Church, 4500 Shannon Lakes W, Tallahassee, FL 32309. We welcome your presence but understand your absence. Please join us at the church or via Livestream www.gcot.org/funeral
. Socially distant measures are in place; wear masks. Family units should sit together and keep three seats between groups. Pastor Doug Link will officiate. Carson will be interred at a later date in a private graveside service in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Dallas County, Alabama.
Carson was born on July 30, 1997, in Tallahassee, FL, to Bryant Buchner and Tina Frazer Buchner. He graduated from Maclay High School in 2016 and was a recent honors graduate of Auburn University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He played basketball and jumped hurdles in high school and was the school-wide chess champion, earning the nickname Blindside Buchner. While at Auburn, he enjoyed rock climbing and was on the Leadership Team at the Wesley Foundation. Carson was currently working at Quest Engineering and Failure Analysis and he was a member of Grace Church of Tallahassee, FL.
Survivors include: his parents and his brothers, Will, Jeb, and David Buchner; grandparents Bill and Maxine Frazer of West Point, GA and George Edward Buchner of Nye, MT; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Meg Stringer Lambert, and step-grandfather, Joseph S. Lambert.
His dearest friend, Jake Myhre said, "Your quiet, beautiful soul bear-hugged everyone you met. I was proud to love you. I was proud to call you friend. We know not where this road leads, but you followed with contentment and joy all of your days." Carson dearly loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, his family and friends, and especially his sweetheart Carson Stratton.
Memorial donations may be made to Auburn Wesley Foundation at auwesley.org/donations
.
Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com
.