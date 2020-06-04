Robert Chris Goodhope M.D.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Chris Goodhope, MD

Havana - Dr. Robert "Bobby" Chris Goodhope, age 70, died on June 2, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida, at the Big Bend Hospice House surrounded by loving family.

He was born April 26, 1950, as the second child of Robert and Roberta (Lange) Goodhope in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He attended various public schools and graduated from Centerville, South Dakota High School in 1968. He completed a Bachelor of Arts in English at the University of South Dakota as well as his Doctor of Medicine degree, graduating in 1978. He completed a residency through the Sioux Falls VA and began his career at the Fort Meade VA as a general internist, eventually becoming Chief of Medicine. He completed a Master of Business Administration to strengthen his administrative skills. Through his years as a physician, he greatly enjoyed teaching and mentoring students and has recently established scholarship endowments for future medical students at USD.

In the middle of his career, he moved to Tallahassee to become Chief Medical Officer of the local VA clinic. In 2004, he served as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Medical Corps in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He was an avid reader, outdoorsman, wood splitter and stacker, and lover of numerous animals that graced his house over the years. After retirement from the VA in 2011, he practiced the art of blacksmithing at his self-built "Time-Warped Forge." He spent countless joyful days shaping metal into useful items for those he loved.

Grateful to have shared his life: his wife, Suzi of Havana, Florida; children, Dr. Michael C. Goodhope (Lynette) and granddaughters, Kennedy and Gillian; Angela M. (Chris Orman) and granddaughter, Auralia (Mason Entingh) and grandson, Forrest; Cinda R. (Tim Cuthbertson) and Dr. Nicholas R. Goodhope; stepson, Sandy (Sky); his father, Robert M. Goodhope; siblings and in-laws; three sisters, Roberta "Bunny" Nelson (Richard), Robin Mofle (Doug) and Rebecca Johnson (Kevin); one brother, Randy (Philip); three nieces, Jennifer and Katy Nelson and Hazelin Johnson; and four nephews, Jesse, Sam and Rob Mofle, and Cole Johnson; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his mother; Roberta (Lange) Goodhope in 2010.

A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the USD School of Medicine Goodhope scholarships or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved