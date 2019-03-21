|
Robert Crawford
Tallahassee - Robert Crawford, III, 50, transitioned Wed. Mar. 13 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Mar. 23 at St. Peter PB Church with burial at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Mar. 22 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. Robert leaves behind to cherish his beloved memories loving parents, Robert Jr. and Willie Mae Crawford: children: Chelsee Dionne Crawford, Justice Celleste Faith Crawford, and Shari Chakai Crawford, Robert Kristopher Parker Crawford IV, Martin Jabril Crawford; sister: Adrienne Michelle Crawford; nephew: Trevor Mekhi King; grandmother: Ervine Flucas; (6)aunts,(3) uncles; and a host of other relative & friends..
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019