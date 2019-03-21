Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter PB Church
Robert Crawford Obituary
Robert Crawford

Tallahassee - Robert Crawford, III, 50, transitioned Wed. Mar. 13 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Mar. 23 at St. Peter PB Church with burial at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Mar. 22 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. Robert leaves behind to cherish his beloved memories loving parents, Robert Jr. and Willie Mae Crawford: children: Chelsee Dionne Crawford, Justice Celleste Faith Crawford, and Shari Chakai Crawford, Robert Kristopher Parker Crawford IV, Martin Jabril Crawford; sister: Adrienne Michelle Crawford; nephew: Trevor Mekhi King; grandmother: Ervine Flucas; (6)aunts,(3) uncles; and a host of other relative & friends..
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019
