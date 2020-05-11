Services
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Service
Private
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Tallahassee - Robert Crawford, Jr., 72, transitioned Mon. May 4 in Tallahassee. Private services will be 11am Wed. May 13 at Precious Memories, Home for Funerals with burial at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Visitation will be today Tues. May 12 from 3-6pm. Robert leaves behind to cherish his beloved memories his loving wife of 52 years: Mother Willie Mae Haynes Crawford; his daughter, Adrienne Michelle Crawford; (6) grand children; Chelsee Crawford, Justice Crawford, Robert Parker-Crawford, Shari Crawford, Trevor King, and Martin Crawford; mother: Ervine Crawford Flucas (Robert); siblings: Betty Anderson; Gloria Henderson (Marvin); Cathy White, Mary Nesby, Damon Crawford; one sister in law; Josephine Walker (Arthur); two brother-in-law's Jason Haynes (Nellie) and Earvin Haynes (Kim) and a host of other relatives & friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Crawford family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 11 to May 12, 2020
